Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,625.27

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,625.27 and traded as low as $3,151.16. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,173.00, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,625.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4,115.20.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

