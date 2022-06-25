Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.65

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and traded as low as $68.77. Givaudan shares last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 41,658 shares traded.

GVDNY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,935.48.

Get Givaudan alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.