Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.06

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.37 ($0.13). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 10.45 ($0.13), with a volume of 4,504 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of £28.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Glanbia alerts:

About Glanbia (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.