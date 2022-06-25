Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 254.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $9,817,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,590.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

