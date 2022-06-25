Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $118.86 on Friday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.39.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.