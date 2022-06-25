Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.61.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

