Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,083,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 94,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

