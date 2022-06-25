GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 238,897 shares of company stock worth $10,390,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after buying an additional 449,795 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 175.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 179,312 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 173,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

