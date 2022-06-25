GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading 7.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $44.21. 2,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 263,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $1,915,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 238,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GMS by 98.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth about $168,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.