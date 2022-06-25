Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.42

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.42 and traded as low as $16.19. Gogo shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 2,282,267 shares traded.

GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,470,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,853 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 24,953.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 544,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

