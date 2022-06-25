Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
