Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gores Guggenheim by 597.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,588,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

