Grant Pickering Sells 3,541 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $74,396.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,606,215.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $114,743.55.

On Monday, May 16th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $263,010.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $263,780.00.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

