Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Specifically, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 1,869,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$205,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,713 shares in the company, valued at C$65,198.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

