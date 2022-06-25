Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,590.04.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

