Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

