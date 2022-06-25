Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 16,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Visa by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

V stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.18. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

