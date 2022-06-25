Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.71.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.