GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Manvinder Singh Banga Acquires 647 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.71) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,401.24).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,756.20 ($21.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £89.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,744.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,663.83. GSK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.26).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.72) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.93) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.05) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.66) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.58).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

