GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,475,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $11,089,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

