Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 58,786 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

