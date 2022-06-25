Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 19,200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $78,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

