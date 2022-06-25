Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,106 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.82.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

