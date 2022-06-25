Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $6.69 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 46,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

NYSE:V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.18.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.