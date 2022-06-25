Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

