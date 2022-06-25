Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

