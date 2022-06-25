Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,279.29 ($15.67).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HL. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.31) to GBX 925 ($11.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,100 ($13.47) to GBX 1,060 ($12.98) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.52) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,160 ($14.21) to GBX 1,060 ($12.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 804.60 ($9.86) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 867.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,092.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.34. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 760 ($9.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,678.50 ($20.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

