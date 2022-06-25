Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Alastair Lyons CBE Buys 32,034 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Lyons CBE purchased 32,034 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £48,691.68 ($59,641.94).

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £487.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. Harworth Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 137 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.30 ($2.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.11.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.57) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

