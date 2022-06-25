Head to Head Contrast: UDR (NYSE:UDR) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UDR and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.29 billion 11.38 $150.02 million $0.51 90.49 Cousins Properties $755.07 million 5.94 $278.59 million $1.86 16.22

Cousins Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UDR. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. UDR pays out 298.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

UDR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of UDR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 11.93% 4.79% 1.45% Cousins Properties 36.88% 6.12% 3.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UDR and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 4 9 0 2.69 Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

UDR currently has a consensus price target of $57.87, suggesting a potential upside of 25.39%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.70%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than UDR.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats UDR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

