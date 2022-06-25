Head-To-Head Review: AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) & Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AeroVironment and Vertical Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $394.91 million 5.22 $23.33 million ($0.03) -2,759.08 Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 4,508.02 -$337.21 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AeroVironment and Vertical Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 3 3 0 2.50 Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50

AeroVironment currently has a consensus price target of $91.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Vertical Aerospace on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to ISR services. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.