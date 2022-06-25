Head to Head Review: SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) versus Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG – Get Rating) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SouthCrest Financial Group and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.84%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.25 $15.37 million $1.17 15.31

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Shore Bancshares 17.67% 6.53% 0.64%

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group (Get Rating)

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Shore Bancshares (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

