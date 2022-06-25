Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Down to $16.61

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.61, but opened at $16.19. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 5,026 shares changing hands.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

