Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.42

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.42 and traded as low as $90.45. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $90.45, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

About Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

