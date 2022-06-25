Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heineken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Heineken’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Heineken from €92.00 ($96.84) to €93.00 ($97.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($126.32) to €121.00 ($127.37) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heineken from €95.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($103.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale increased their target price on Heineken from €120.00 ($126.32) to €125.00 ($131.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.37.

Heineken stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.4438 dividend. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

