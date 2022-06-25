Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.30

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.30 and traded as low as $4.93. Hello Group shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,399,076 shares changing hands.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $790.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Hello Group’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

