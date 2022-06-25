Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.97

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.56. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 364,020 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.