Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. City State Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Hess stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

