Hess (NYSE:HES) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $126.00.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.27.

Shares of HES opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

