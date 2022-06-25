Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $144.42. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.71 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.