hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.43. hopTo shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.95.
hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.
hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.
