Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several analysts recently commented on HST shares. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $422,242,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,500,000 after purchasing an additional 794,523 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

