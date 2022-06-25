Howard Wilson Sells 16,194 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,681,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $2,132,877.60.

PD stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.