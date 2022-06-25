HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in HubSpot by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,289,000 after purchasing an additional 114,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Scotiabank began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.40.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $343.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -250.88 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.49 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

