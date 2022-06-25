Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -133.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,268,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

