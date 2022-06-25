Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,278 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of Huntsman worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $9,414,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after acquiring an additional 358,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.