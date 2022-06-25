IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,625 ($19.90).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,070 ($25.36) to GBX 1,750 ($21.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.11) to GBX 2,000 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($14.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($23.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,306.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,469.61.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.