Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $416.97

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.97 ($5.11) and traded as low as GBX 384.15 ($4.71). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 396 ($4.85), with a volume of 430,032 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 9.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 416.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 454.70.

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,200 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956 ($6,070.55).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

