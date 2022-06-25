Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. CSFB upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

IMO opened at C$60.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.77. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.64 and a 52-week high of C$72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market cap of C$38.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.5286454 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

