Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $307.75

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.75 ($3.77) and traded as low as GBX 306.60 ($3.76). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 312.60 ($3.83), with a volume of 1,207,361 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.04) price objective for the company.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.24.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.