Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

