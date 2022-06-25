International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.